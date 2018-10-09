Why New Mom Cardi B Wanted to Be the One Feeding Her Newborn Daughter: I 'Feel So Vulnerable'

Cardi B is continuing to speak out candidly about her “vulnerable” feelings after baby.

“Four weeks after giving birth, I was supposed to start rehearsals for a fall tour with Bruno Mars and I couldn’t even squat down,” the “Be Careful” rapper, 25, explained in her cover story for W magazine’s Art Issue of her decision to drop out of Mars’ tour to spend more time with daughter Kulture Kiari, whom she and husband Offset of Migos welcomed on July 10.

“People don’t really talk about what you go through after pregnancy,” said the new mom. “They don’t tell you that you get stitches down there or that your first two weeks you’re constipated. Or that you get contractions because of breastfeeding. I wasn’t expecting that. When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love.”

“I be feeling like, Do babies know who’s they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me,” Cardi B continued of why she wanted to be the one feeding Kulture.

“I feel ­better now, but sometimes I just feel so vulnerable, like I’m not ready for the world yet. It’s weird.”

Before Cardi B and Offset, 26, became parents, they tied the knot, in September 2017. And once Cardi B got pregnant, there was a decision to make.

” ‘You think my career’s going to be over?’ ” she recalled to W of what she asked her husband, who has three other children from previous relationships. “And he kept saying, ‘I don’t know how you don’t see it, but you so hot right now, nothing could get in your way. You just have to work hard and put out a poppin’ album. I think you should keep the baby.’ “

Not that their relationship hasn’t had its ups and downs. As Cardi B explained, “Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them. I don’t have no proof. I don’t have receipts. But I just got to know my man. We practically on the phone 24 hours a day.”

“If I can’t find him, I’m going to find his friend. Somebody going to answer the phone,” she added. “But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.”

While the couple will raise baby Kulture at their Atlanta home, Cardi B admitted to W that there are certain draws to her hometown of New York City.

“That’s why I like to be here, instead of out there by myself in Atlanta. Because it’s everybody around her,” the “I Like It” hitmaker said of the family help she received with her daughter during the N.Y.C.-based interview, held at her grandparents’ apartment in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Nominated for eight awards, Cardi B is set to make her return to the stage Tuesday with a performance at the 2018 American Music Awards, which will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EST.