Cardi B Gushes Over Kulture Kiari’s 'Juicy Legs' Before Giving Her Daughter a Kiss in Cute Clip

Cardi B can’t get over how adorable her daughter is!

The 26-year-old rapper shared an absolutely adorable Instagram Story video starring her 3-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari on Saturday, and Cardi had nothing but loving words to say about her daughter’s “juicy legs.”

“For real, where you got these juicy legs from, huh?” Cardi sweetly asked her daughter as the baby girl moved her legs around while appearing to rest on her mother’s chest.

“Where those juicy legs come from? They’re so juicy,” she added before leaning over to give her daughter’s toes a quick kiss.

“Chunka,” she wrote alongside the video, which also showed off her daughter’s adorable pink and white onesie and white ruffled socks.

Cardi B/Instagram

While motherhood clearly agrees with Cardi, the new mom hasn’t shied away from addressing some of the more unsavory aspects of giving birth.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cardi said Kulture “broke my vagina.”

“Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi lamented. “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you [that].”

During the interview, Cardi also revealed that she’s still “not mentally ready” to step out in public with her daughter.

“There’s certain things that I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby,” she continued. “And I can’t because I don’t know who’s next to me and who has certain intentions. I don’t wanna show my baby out to the public right now. I just want to protect her.”