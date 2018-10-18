Cardi B Says Giving Birth to Kulture 'Broke' Part of Her — Hear Her Too Real Mom Confession

Giving birth was much more painful than Cardi B imagined.

“It was totally harder,” the “I Like It” rapper, 26, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn about welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in July. “She broke my vagina.”

Kimmel, 50, replied, “That’s a rude thing for her to do. I was always worried about falling on stepping on a crack and breaking my mother’s back.”

“Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi lamented. “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you [that].”

Cardi B Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

RELATED: Cardi B Announces New Music But Denies It Will Be a Diss Track Addressing Her Nicki Minaj Feud

An entourage was on hand to help the star during Kulture’s arrival. Cardi told Kimmel that her sister, publicist, husband Offset, parents and mother-in-law all crowded into the delivery room.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Even though the birthing process was harder than she expected, Cardi is embracing motherhood. “Yes, I am enjoying it. It’s the best,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you.’ “

Cardi B and Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kmmel Live Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Teases That She’s Ready to Have Another Baby: ‘Would Ya Be Mad?’

Her least favorite part of parenting is shielding her child from fame. “There’s certain things that I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby,” she said. “And I can’t because I don’t know who’s next to me and who has certain intentions. I don’t wanna show my baby out to the public right now. I just want to protect her. I’m not mentally ready. So paparazzi be everywhere.”

Nevertheless, Cardi likes raising her daughter so much that she plans to expand her brood to three or four kids. The performer — who tweeted on Sunday, “Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?” — reflected, “I do feel like I need a rest, but oh my God, like, the happiness that my baby brung [sic] me, it’s like, ‘I could do this over and over again!’ “

RELATED: Cardi B Used a Plastic Fork to Comb Her Wig When She Couldn’t Find a Hair Brush

Cardi sees a lot of herself in her baby. Calling Kulture “demanding,” Cardi explained, “She’s very feisty. My husband used to tell me, ‘Stop screaming and stop catching an attitude when you pregnant because you’re gonna pass that to the baby.’ And it’s like, I did.”