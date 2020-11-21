Cardi B Jokes She 'Can't Even Be Sexy in Peace' After Daughter Kulture, 2, Crashes Her Sultry Video

Motherhood never stops for Cardi B.

The "WAP" rapper, 28, gave fans a glimpse of her life as a mom in a hilarious video posted to her Instagram on Thursday, in which she tries to model a risqué outfit before her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari walks into the shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't even be sexy In peace 🤦🏽‍♀️," she captioned the candid footage.

In the clip, Cardi rocks a low-cut corset top and high-waisted pants as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera. After adjusting her hair, Cardi glances over to the side as her daughter appears in frame.

"Mommy?" she coos, popping up onscreen.

"Yes?" Cardi responds with a chuckle.

The mother of one then makes a face at the camera before turning it off.

Cardi shares Kulture with rapper Offset, whom she reconciled with in October just weeks after filing for their divorce.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B | Credit: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I'm just a crazy b—. One day, I'm happy and the next day I want to beat a n— up and f—, 'I'm gonna teach ya ass motherf—, I ain't playin' with you. You're gonna see,' " she said in an Instagram Live session last month after the couple were spotted celebrating her birthday together. "And then it's like, I don't know, I just start missing..."

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she explained, addressing their reunion. "And it's really hard to have no d—. And it's just like, I don't know."

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the rapper had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B and Kulture are the Coolest Mother-Daughter Duo in the Rap Game

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her Live video, Cardi addressed fan claims that she's "materialistic" and reconciled with the 28-year-old because he had gifted her several lavish presents — including a new car and a bright pink billboard on behalf of their daughter.

"I do like material things," she admitted, before adding, "What do y'all want me to do?"