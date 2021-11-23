Cardi B Shares Sweet Video of Husband Offset Helping Daughter Kulture with Homework: 'Good Job'

Offset is on daddy duty with his baby girl.

On Tuesday, Cardi B shared a sweet video on her Instagram Story of her husband Offset, 29, as he helped their daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, with her homework before heading to school for the day. The clip shows the rapper sitting by the preschooler's side as she practiced writing the letter K.

"I forgot one homework last night so he gotta help her before school😩," the "WAP" rapper, also 29, wrote of her husband.

In one clip, Offset can be heard sweetly telling Kulture, "One more line, baby," before adding a "good job" as she finished the assignment.

In September, the rapper posted an adorable father-daughter photo with Kulture on her first day of school.

In the snap, Offset crouched down for his daughter to give him a kiss on the cheek while the pair stood in a parking lot. Kulture looked cute as ever on her big day with her Disney princess rolling backpack and an army green skirt and jacket combo.

"KK first day," Offset wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Cardi B said Offset has been a very "hands-on" father during an appearance on Good Morning America. The Migos rapper is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"He is definitely hands on," Cardi B said during the interview. "Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.' "

The Grammy-winning rappers tied the knot in September 2017. Cardi B revealed in September 2021 that the couple had welcomed their son, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.