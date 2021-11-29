Cardi B Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Offset Posing with Daughter Kulture, 3

Offset is all smiles with his baby girl Kulture.

On Sunday, Cardi B shared a series of sweet photos of her husband Offset, 29, and their 3-year-daughter Kulture Kiari. The father-daughter duo posed side-by-side with one snap showing Offset carrying Kulture in his arms and another with Kulture holding the Migos rapper's finger.

"Put it on and never take it off @offsetyrn @kulturekiari," Cardi B captioned the Instagram post.

Offset commented under the photos with several heart eye emojis.

Recently, Cardi B has been giving her followers a closer look at Offset and Kulture's relationship.

Last week, the rapper shared a video of her husband helping the preschooler with her homework before heading to school for the day. The clip shows Offset sitting by his daughter's side as she practiced writing the letter K.

"I forgot one homework last night so he gotta help her before school😩," Cardi B wrote of Offset, who is also father to their newborn son.

In one clip, Offset can be heard sweetly telling Kulture, "One more line, baby," before adding a "good job" as she finished the assignment.

Earlier this month, Cardi B said Offset has been a very "hands-on" father during an appearance on Good Morning America. He is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.