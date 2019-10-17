Cardi B Holds Daughter Kulture, 15 Months, in Her Arms While Performing with Offset in New York

A family affair!

Cardi B and Offset had a very special guest join them onstage earlier this week: their daughter Kulture Kiari.

While sharing the stage together in New York City, the “Press” rapper, 27, gave their 15-month-old daughter a taste of the spotlight, at one point carrying Kulture in her arms.

Although her mom wore a form-fitting white ensemble to the show, Kulture, like her father, rocked a far more casual outfit, opting for grey sweats, a pair of brightly-colored sneakers and a big red bow around her head.

Seemingly content to let her parents do their thing, the youngster enjoyed the show with a pacifier in her mouth.

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset with daughter Kulture Kiari Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Of course, Kulture has already shown that she’s a big fan of her parents’ music.

In a short video posted on her Instagram earlier this month, the rapper shared an adorable clip of her daughter dancing along to her and her husband’s hit song “Clout.”

“Celebrating my mommy,” she captioned the post, as she gave herself a pat on the back for putting together her daughter’s fashionable Gucci ensemble.

Cardi recently celebrated her 27th birthday in Turks and Caicos with her husband and sister Hennessy Carolina.

While Cardi and her loved ones extensively documented the twerking-filled trip, there was one downside of the trip: Kulture stayed behind.

“I’m missing my baby,” Cardi wrote at one point, as she posted a photo of her daughter wearing a Gucci sweatshirt.

On her actual birthday, Cardi spent time with family and friends in N.Y.C., while being pampered with plenty of flashy gifts — including a large diamond pendant necklace which had a picture of Kulture inside.

Along with his luxury gifts, Offset posted a video of the couple’s most romantic, and racy, moments.

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY,” the rapper captioned the montage. “I LOVE HAPPY BDAY!! NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU.”

“I love you babe thank you for everything ❤️,” Cardi replied.