Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September and have kept details of their baby boy private

Cardi B Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at Her 6-Month-Old Son: 'That's All Y'all Will Get'

Cardi B is not yet ready to introduce her baby boy to the world.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared an update on her 6-month-old son, writing on Twitter, "Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day😢."

A fan later pointed out that Cardi has yet to share a photo of her little one, writing, "Our baby cousin got teeth coming in and we ain't seen him yet."

On Wednesday, the rapper cheekily responded with a photo zoomed into her son's eye. "That's all y'all will get," she wrote.

Cardi and husband Offset welcomed their son in September and have yet to reveal the little one's moniker or share photos of his face. Though she's keeping her second child private, the star has shared a number of his milestones with her social media followers.

After sharing the sneak peek of her baby boy, the "WAP" rapper tweeted in response to those who seem to believe her posts are solely for attention.

"How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ? It seems like I can't do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated," she tweeted, adding that she might delete her social media accounts.

Regardless of the criticism, Cardi has been enjoying life at home with her little ones. She and Offset are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

Earlier this month, the mom of two shared a video on her Instagram Story of Kulture explaining her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"