Cardi B is spending her first Mother’s Day with a surprise guest — her baby daughter Kulture Kiari!

The “I Like It” rapper revealed on Instagram that husband Offset surprised her by bringing their 10-month-old daughter to her to celebrate the holiday, despite Cardi thinking they’d have to spend the day apart.

“I’m not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really go the best husband ever,” she said in a video through tears as she pulled Offset in close. “Thank you babe, I love you! Bringin’ my baby…hi mama!”

In the clip, Cardi, 26, shows off her happily squealing daughter as well as an additional surprise from Offset — two Birkin bags.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“And my Birkins! Ooh, thank you so much!” Cardi added, before telling Kulture, “Hey, take that our your mouth.”

She continued to gush over her Migos rapper spouse, captioning the post, “I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you @offsetyrn Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts I love you soooo much.”

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Why She’s ‘Very Sad’ About Her Plans for Her First Mother’s Day

Image zoom Kulture Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi previously revealed that she was upset she’d have to spend Mother’s Day away from Kulture, as she had a prior work obligation in South Carolina.

“I’m very sad about Mother’s Day because I saw that I’m booked for Mother’s Day for a show and I had plans for Mother’s Day,” she told reporters in Los Angeles earlier this month.

RELATED: Cardi B Shares a Sweet and Rare Video of Baby Kulture Jamming Out to Dad Offset’s Song

Image zoom Cardi's Birkin bag Cardi B/Instagram

“I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it’s like I’m going to spend my first Mother’s Day with them.”

But thanks to Offset, 27, Cardi said on her Instagram story Saturday that she felt like “the luckiest person in the world.”

“Enjoy your day everyone. If you having a bad day keep your chin up and pray to God to see brighter days!” she wrote. “Even if you feel like bad s—t keep happening back to back. Keep on having faith in your prayers.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Bardi Bunny! Cardi B and Offset Spend Easter with Daughter Kulture: ‘From Mines to Yours’

Cardi also showed off the bags again in her story, panning over the purses while singing, “Happy Mother’s Day to me.”

The star previously explained that she does occasionally bring Kulture on tour with her, but “not all the time” due to the baby’s unique needs.

“If it’s not convenient for her to fly, I won’t [take her] because she’s really sensitive with the planes and her ears,” Cardi said.

She and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their baby girl in July 2018.

“My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter,” he told PEOPLE in March. “It’s about time. Time is more important than money.”