Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photo with Offset, 2 Kids, and Sister Hennessy Carolina: 'My Charms'

Family is everything for Cardi B.

"My charms," Cardi captioned the carousel of photographs, adding a single four-leaf clover emoji.

In the series of pics, the fivesome can be seen posing together before individual shots of Cardi and Offset's little ones are featured within.

Cardi B Parents https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc9DkU0MfQD Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

A follow-up video shows the mother of two singing a tune as an unseen individual opens up a black box that holds a stunning and shimmering watch inside.

Offset, 30, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story earlier this month, Offset opened up about his blended family with his wife.

The Migos rapper told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Offset referred to their home as a "safe house" before Cardi, who wed Offset in September 2017, further expressed love for the "beauty" of their family.

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," the "I Like It" rapper said. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."