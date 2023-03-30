Cardi B's Family, Lance Bass and More Celebs Named as Voice Actors in 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!'

Baby Shark's Big Movie! will feature a star-studded cast bringing the Paramount+ hit to life

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 10:00 AM
Baby Shark's Big Movie Will Be Voiced by Ashley Tisdale, Lance Bass, Cardi B and More
Baby Shark's Big Movie!. Photo: Paramount+

There are some big names joining the Baby Shark family.

Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company have announced the newest additions to the voice cast for the upcoming animated kids' movie, Baby Shark's Big Movie!

Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, ENHYPEN, and Lance Bass will all lend their voices to the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on the preschool hit.

The movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks. Not only will Baby Shark be forced to adjust to life without his best friend William nearby, but he'll also encounter an evil pop starfish who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music. Baby Shark has to embark on a mission to break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

Tisdale's character is Stariana, the sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who will do anything to achieve a splash hit. Nancherla plays the charmingly chaotic, bumbling boxfish Gillie, Stariana's assistant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baby Shark's Big Movie Will Be Voiced by Ashley Tisdale, Lance Bass, Cardi B and More
Baby Shark's Big Movie!. Paramount+

Saturday Night Live star Nwodim will play Leah, a lantern shark who is Mommy Shark's college best friend. Fellow sketch comedian Fineman will play Lannie, Leah's hyper, lovable daughter.

ENHYPEN will bring the tunes as an underwater powerhouse K-pop band of belugas, while former boybander Bass will play himself, as a TV announcer.

Baby Shark's Big Show! — which launched in 2021 and is currently in its second season and available for streaming on Paramount+ — guest stars Cardi B and Offset, who are also returning to reprise their characters, Sharki B and Offshark, along with the couple's two kids — Kulture Kiari, 4, who voiced Kulture Sharki on the series, and Wave Set, 18 months, who will appear as Wave Sharki for the first time.

Series regulars Kimiko Glenn (Baby Shark), Luke Youngblood (William), Natasha Rothwell (Mommy Shark), Eric Edelstein (Daddy Shark), Debra Wilson (Grandma Shark) and Patrick Warburton (Grandpa Shark) will continue in their roles.

Baby Shark's Big Movie is set for release later this year, during the holiday season.

Related Articles
Camila Cabello, Eric Andre, Amy Schumer
'Trolls Band Together' Cast: Everything to Know
Inside Out - 2015
The Best Pixar Movies to Stream Now
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Remembers U.S. Debut Album 25 Years Later: 'A True Homecoming'
Only Murders In The Building
The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': Everything to Know
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Takes Paris, Plus T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach, Kendall Jenner and More
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Debuts His Latest in London, Plus the Only Murders Cast, Renée Zellweger and More
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Stuns at the AAFCA Awards, Plus Suki Waterhouse in N.Y.C., Lainey Wilson and More
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Mingles with Fans in Manhattan, Plus Ryan Gosling, Jessie J and More
Good Will Hunting - 1997
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
'21 Jump Street' Film - 2012
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Baby Fishmas
Santa Baby ... Shark! Nickelodeon's New Animated Series Set to Premiere with Holiday Special
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know