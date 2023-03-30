Cardi B's Family, Lance Bass and More Celebs Named as Voice Actors in 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!'

There are some big names joining the Baby Shark family.

Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pinkfong Company have announced the newest additions to the voice cast for the upcoming animated kids' movie, Baby Shark's Big Movie!

Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, ENHYPEN, and Lance Bass will all lend their voices to the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on the preschool hit.

The movie will follow Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City, the big city of sharks. Not only will Baby Shark be forced to adjust to life without his best friend William nearby, but he'll also encounter an evil pop starfish who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music. Baby Shark has to embark on a mission to break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

Tisdale's character is Stariana, the sharp-witted and manipulative rising pop starfish who will do anything to achieve a splash hit. Nancherla plays the charmingly chaotic, bumbling boxfish Gillie, Stariana's assistant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baby Shark's Big Movie!. Paramount+

Saturday Night Live star Nwodim will play Leah, a lantern shark who is Mommy Shark's college best friend. Fellow sketch comedian Fineman will play Lannie, Leah's hyper, lovable daughter.

ENHYPEN will bring the tunes as an underwater powerhouse K-pop band of belugas, while former boybander Bass will play himself, as a TV announcer.

Baby Shark's Big Show! — which launched in 2021 and is currently in its second season and available for streaming on Paramount+ — guest stars Cardi B and Offset, who are also returning to reprise their characters, Sharki B and Offshark, along with the couple's two kids — Kulture Kiari, 4, who voiced Kulture Sharki on the series, and Wave Set, 18 months, who will appear as Wave Sharki for the first time.

Series regulars Kimiko Glenn (Baby Shark), Luke Youngblood (William), Natasha Rothwell (Mommy Shark), Eric Edelstein (Daddy Shark), Debra Wilson (Grandma Shark) and Patrick Warburton (Grandpa Shark) will continue in their roles.

Baby Shark's Big Movie is set for release later this year, during the holiday season.