Cardi B Enjoys Surprises from Offset, Dinner with Kids on Mother's Day: 'I Birth My Best Friends'

Cardi B is enjoying Mother's Day with her two kids.

The rapper, 30, enjoyed a weekend of celebrations with son Wave Set, 20 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and husband Offset.

The family stepped out to dinner, with Cardi sharing photos and videos from the night out on her Instagram Story Saturday.

She also shared photos from the night in a later post, writing, "My favorite holiday, I birth my best friends💗💙…..HAPPY MOTHERS DAY BEAUTIFULS💐🌸.."

On Sunday, Cardi shared some of her gifts, which included glass hearts etched with photos of Cardi and each of her kids from her mom, as well as Chanel purses and flowers from her husband.

Offset — who is also father to sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships — also shared a sweet message to Cardi on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day my beautiful wife such a great mother you went against everything for our babies and still was able to balance it all out!" he wrote. "I love you 4ever and 4L."

In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful he is for his blended family.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he shared. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Last fall, Cardi shared sweet photos of Wave and talked about growing her family in the future.

"My son so fire 🔥❤️….I can't wait to get business finished and have my third," Cardi wrote in the Twitter caption.