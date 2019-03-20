Offset Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Kulture, 8 Months, with Cardi B: 'My Beautiful Baby Girl'

Kulture Kiari is somehow getting even cuter by the day!

Cardi B‘s 8-month-old daughter is all babbles in an animated clip dad Offset shared to Instagram on Tuesday, reacting to her mom’s voice as the rapper can be heard saying, “Yay, Kulture! Kulture, look at Mommy! … Pretty girl.”

The adorable youngster was dressed in all white for the video, smiling in a two-piece outfit featuring a cloud print — complete with a wide-brimmed white baby hat.

“My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens👑👑,” Offset, 27, captioned his post.

Chiming in on the comments section of her husband’s video, the “Please Me” hitmaker wrote, “My little baby,” tacking on two red heart emojis.

Cardi B, 26, and the Migos rapper are selective about sharing photos and videos of their daughter, but have given their followers a bit more of a peek into their life as parents as of late.

Last month, the proud mom shared a clip of Kulture calling out for her as her husband tried to get the baby girl to say “papa.” (Kulture first said “mama” earlier that week, after Cardi B picked up her first Grammy Award.)

“This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first now she can’t stop saying mama,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside the clip, posted on Valentine’s Day.

After the first couple of “mama”s, Offset flashed a hilarious glare at his wife before mouthing the word “papa” to his baby daughter.

In a cover story for Haute Living last month, Offset opened up about how much he has learned about being a parent since he welcomed his first child when he was 17. (Aside from Kulture, he has three kids from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody, plus daughter Kalea Marie.)

“The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first,” he admitted. “I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father.”

“I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets,” Offset continued, adding that things were especially difficult when his children were littler and he had to spend time away from them while performing across the country.

“It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young,” he explained. “Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way.”