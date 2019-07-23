Cardi B Shares Bouncy Video of Kulture with Mom's 'Energy' — but Says Her 'Attitude' Is 'Dad'

Kulture Kiari has quite the boisterous personality — just like her mama Cardi B!

The rapper’s 1-year-old daughter is a ball of energy in a video Cardi B shared to Instagram early Tuesday morning, which showed her baby girl interacting with another child and dancing around in her bouncer seat, clapping her hands, as “Baby Shark” played over the clip.

“It’s crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality 😩😩,” Cardi B, 26, wrote in the caption. “My baby is naturally hype , slick😒 and funny.”

“And ok yea a little attitude too but I’m putting that part on her dad,” she joked of husband Offset in conclusion.

And it looks like baby Kulture might share her mom’s taste in luxury rides, too! In a since-deleted video that Cardi B posted on Thursday, the baby girl looked ready to be pre-approved for her driver’s license in 15 years’ time, expertly navigating a hot-pink kids’ ride-on car.

Strapped into the seat of the Luxury Kids Car Club’s Rolls Royce Cullinan, Kulture adorably hung one arm out the side of the open-top car as it moved forward, wearing a floral top and pink bucket hat. Notably, a vanity nameplate reading “KULTURE” could be seen on the front of the car.

“On my way to [withdraw] money out my mommy’s bank account,” the “Please Me” hitmaker captioned the cute footage, crediting her sister Hennessy Carolina for the gift: “My auntie Henny bought me this car 💁🏽‍♀️”

The mini Rolls Royce Cullinan (which starts at $3,000, according to the product listing on Luxury Kids Car Club’s website) comes in 18 shades of pearl, gloss, matte or chrome paint, and boasts remote-control operation, a 12-volt battery, a battery charger, a custom nameplate, HID headlights and more.

Despite Cardi B’s cheeky “attitude” joke about her husband of almost two years, she recently put her full commitment to the Migos rapper, 27, on display in a permanent way.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Offset shared a screengrab of himself FaceTiming Cardi B, who appeared to be lifting her leg up to show off his name tattooed in cursive on the back of her thigh.

“CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅,” the “Clout” hitmaker captioned the post, seemingly excited about his wife’s new ink.

Offset already has a tattoo of Cardi B’s name on his neck — right underneath his Buttercup tattoo from The Powerpuff Girls, which he reportedly got in 2018.