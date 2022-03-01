Cardi B is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 5-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Says She Doesn't Want Another Sibling Because Baby Brother Is 'Perfect'

Cardi B's daughter is not looking for another sibling anytime soon.

The 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.

"You want me to have another baby?" Cardi asked in the clip before Kulture quickly responded, "No!"

When the musician asked her daughter why, the toddler explained that she's perfectly content with her 5-month-old little brother. "Because I like my baby brother. He's perfect," Kulture said.

Cardi then gushed, "Aww."

Cardi shares Kulture with husband Offset, 30. The couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Sept. 4, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset — who tied the knot in September 2017 — look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. "9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Back in November, while answering fan questions on Twitter, Cardi revealed Kulture's initial reaction to news that she was having another child.

One fan wrote, "What was Kulture's reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?"

Cardi B simply responded with a video of the toddler.

In the clip, Kulture continuously says she wants a baby sister. When the mom of two tells her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," Kulture doesn't budge and responds again saying, "No, a baby sister."

In another tweet, the "Bodak Yellow'' rapper added that despite wanting another girl in the house, Kulture is embracing her new role as big sister.