Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 1, Rides Around in a Hot-Pink Toy Rolls Royce

Just call Kulture Kiari the queen of the road.

Cardi B‘s 1-year-old daughter looks ready to be pre-approved for her driver’s license in 15 years’ time, expertly navigating behind the wheel of a luxury kids’ ride-on car in a video her mom shared to Instagram Thursday morning.

Strapped into the seat of the hot-pink Luxury Kids Car Club’s Rolls Royce Cullinan, Kulture adorably hangs one arm out the side of the open-top car as it moves forward, wearing a floral top and pink bucket hat. Notably, a vanity name plate reading “KULTURE” can be seen on the front of the car.

“On my way to [withdraw] money out my mommy’s bank account,” the “Please Me” rapper, 26, captioned the cute footage, crediting her sister Hennessy Carolina for the gift: “My auntie Henny bought me this car 💁🏽‍♀️”

The mini Rolls Royce Cullinan (which starts at $3,000, according to the product listing on Luxury Kids Car Club’s website) comes in 18 shades of pearl, gloss, matte or chrome paint, and boasts remote-control operation, a 12-volt battery, a battery charger, a custom name plate, HID headlights and more.

Image zoom Cardi B's daughter Kulture Cardi B/Instagram; Amy Sussman/Getty

Image zoom Cardi B Steve Granitz/WireImage

The car is from the same company that Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True, 15 months, received her bedazzled pink baby Bentley GT from over the holiday season (complete with a “TRUE” vanity license plate, of course).

The Bentley — which starts at $2,000 — was fully appreciated by baby True, who broke out into a smile in a video shared by her mom, indicating just how happy she was to be sitting behind the wheel of her brand-new ride.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 35, shared a video of True in the car, which prompted some of her Instagram followers to criticize her about her spending habits.

“Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy,” she wrote in response to one user. “No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

It’s possible Kulture’s new wheels from her Aunt Hennessy, 23, were a gift for her recent first birthday, which her mom and dad Offset celebrated on Saturday at a rainbow-themed bash in New York City.

The big day went awry as the city suffered a massive power outage for several hours, but the “Press” hitmaker and her Migos rapper husband, 27, made the most of it anyway.

“The fact that I wanted my daughter[‘s] party in 42nd street instead of [New] Jersey and to my f—ing luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! BITCH THE DEVIL,” she captioned her post. “But WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!”

The mother of one continued, “Omg I had soooooo much f—in fun and my daughter as well. Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols. I will be daydream this day for ma long.”