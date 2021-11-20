Cardi B Was 'Shocked' by 3-Year-Old Daughter Kulture's Posing Skills: 'She Just Knows'

"She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins," Cardi B said of where her 3-year-old daughter Kulture learned to strike a pose

Cardi B is raising a future supermodel.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, said she was "shocked" by her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari's posing skills during their witchy Halloween photo shoot, as she appeared Friday on E!'s Daily Pop.

"She just knows, she just knows," Cardi said proudly. "She just be looking at me and looking at her older cousins, and it's like she just knows. Even me, I was shocked, like, 'Oh OK girl, where that come from?'"

She previously posted a video of Kulture striking pose after pose, as their Cardi and friends could be heard cheering her on in the background. Mom and daughter also posed together as witches in black Garo Sparo dresses. "WE PUT A SPELL ON YOU AND NOW YOU'RE OURS," Cardi captioned the post.

Cardi and husband Offset, who share Kulture and a 2½-month-old son (whose name has yet to be publically announced), have been known to serve a look or two themselves.

They recently put down roots in New York City, where the Migos member bought the family a mansion for Cardi's 29th birthday last month.

Cardi said on Daily Pop that she and Offset are doing great after she briefly filed for divorce last September. "We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better," she said. "I feel like I've never been happier."