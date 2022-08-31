Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays with Ducks and Speaks Spanish in the Dominican Republic: Watch

Cardi B's daughter Kulture experienced the "country life" during a recent trip to the Caribbean nation, which is where her mother's family hails from

By
Published on August 31, 2022 11:48 AM
Kulture Playing with a Duck
Photo: Kulture Instagram

Cardi B's daughter is showing her caring side!

The "WAP" hitmaker shared images of Kulture, 4, smiling and gently holding a small duck in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, where is her family originally hails from.

Alongside the adorable images, Cardi B added the caption "Country Life."

The photos were complemented by a video of Kulture hanging out with some of the rapper's relatives and even talking to them in Spanish to ask for some water.

Like most 4-year-olds, however, Kulture then used the universal language of sticking out her tongue to emphasize just how hot it was in the Caribbean nation.

Cardi B and husband Offset, 29, welcomed their baby girl in July 2018. She was the rapper's first child and Offset's fourth, as he has three children from previous relationships: daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12.

The couple also welcomed their second child together, a son, Wave, on Saturday, Sept. 4 last year.

In the July/August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi opened up about her hands-on approach to parenting Wave and Kulture, revealing that she tries to ensure they stay humble despite their parents' means.

Kulture Playing with a Duck
Kulture Instagram

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she explained.

"They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it," the hitmaker added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> with baby Kulture and Offset
Johnny Nunez/WireImage.

Offset opened up about the beauty of his blended family in an April interview with Essence.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

"I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it," added the "I Like It" rapper. "I love our family, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

