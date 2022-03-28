Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 3, Models Balenciaga Outfit for Mother-Daughter Date at Disneyland

Cardi B spent the day at Disneyland with her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B and her mini-me are taking on Disneyland in style!

The "Up" rapper, 29, recently spent a fun-filled day at Disneyland with her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3. On Sunday, Cardi shared adorable photos of her little girl's outfit for the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kulture posed in a Balenciaga t-shirt and sweatsuit. She paired her stylish look with Balenciaga sneakers and a black crossbody purse before showing off her gold necklaces and dazzling gold watch.

In a short video, Cardi filmed Kulture holding up the watch as she sweetly told her mom that they needed to leave, saying, "We're late, Mommy. We need to hurry up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cardi B Instagram Credit: Cardi B Instagram

The rapper also shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand when they arrived at Disneyland. Cardi documented their time at the amusement park on her Instagram Story as Kulture was all smiles on each ride.

"Are you having fun?" the proud mom asked before Kulture responded, "Yes!"

Cardi shares Kulture with husband Offset. The couple is also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in September.

Cardi B Instagram Cardi B Instagram

Left: Credit: Cardi B Instagram Right: Credit: Cardi B Instagram

Cardi is often showing off her little girl on Instagram. Kulture's last appearance on her mom's social media accounts was during the holiday season when posing in front of their massive red Christmas trees at home.

Cardi wore a white satin dress while Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea, 6, matched in red dresses with cute bows in their hair.

The mom of two also posted a behind-the-scenes video of Kulture's individual photo shoot. In the clip, Cardi called to Offset as she raved over their daughter posing for the camera. "Soo much like me," she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017. Cardi B revealed in September 2021 that the couple had welcomed their son, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.