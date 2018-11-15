Cardi B Reveals Daughter Kulture, 4 Months, 'Has Attitude': She's 'Getting Smarter by the Day'

Baby Bardi is taking after her independent mama.

At the Los Angeles launch of Cardi B‘s Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection on Wednesday, the 26-year-old rapper revealed her 4-month-old daughter with husband Offset, baby Kulture Kiari, has already developed quite the decisive personality.

“She’s just getting smarter by the day,” Cardi B told PEOPLE. “She’s recognizing everybody. She knows what she likes. She has attitude.”

Unsurprisingly, considering her creative parents, “She’s just got personality. That girl’s got personality,” added the proud mom.

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Cardi B/Instagram

Offset and Cardi B Frazer Harrison/Getty

The “I Like It” hitmaker spoke to other outlets about her baby girl at the event, telling Entertainment Tonight that she and Offset, 26, want to have two more children.

“It could always be a hit or miss, but I don’t want nothing right now,” she said.

And how is Offset, who has three children from previous relationships. doing with having a newborn around again?

“He is changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” Cardi B told ET. “He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good.”

Cardi B Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

When it comes to posting snaps of her daughter, Cardi B — who previously revealed she turned down a seven-figure offer for Kulture’s first photos — admitted to ET that she’s “scared of sharing her to the world.”

“There are too many mean people out there,” the rapper explained.

That doesn’t mean she hasn’t been tempted, due to how “precious” her little one is. But for now, “There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy,” Cardi B told ET.