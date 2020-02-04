Cardi B Jokes She's Happy Kulture Made 'Rich Friends' at Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Birthday

Image zoom Hennessy Carolina and niece Kulture with Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is always looking out for her daughter’s best interests!

While the “Money” rapper, 27, and husband Offset spent the weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl, her 18-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari had a blast at a lavish second birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi.

Showing off her trademark sense of humor, Cardi joked on Instagram about how happy she was that her baby girl had enjoyed herself at the bash — and got acquainted with some wealthy youngsters.

“Kulture making some rich friends and eating all the foods at #stormiworld,” she quipped alongside a series of videos taken of her daughter and sister Hennessy Carolina at the party, which included a shot of the pair posing with Stormi and her billionaire mother.

“Im so happy my baby enjoyed herself!” Cardi continued, before adding a special message to the girl of the hour: “Happy Birthday beautiful Stormi ⛈ 💜!Keep glowing and growing.”

Paying the love forward, Kylie commented on the post, giving Cardi’s daughter a sweet shout-out.

“Thank u for coming beautiful Kulture!!!!!💜💗,” she wrote, as sister Khloé Kardashian added, “What a way to bring in 2! It was so spectacular.”

Cardi’s younger sister went on to share a few more shots from inside the bash, which was filled with amusement park rides, Trolls characters, a StormiWorld merch store and more.

“We had a blast at #stormiworld⛈🌎 💖!!” she captioned one festive post, which featured an image of the pair posing at the entrance to the party: a giant cartoon version of the birthday girl’s face.

Another sweet video showed Hennessy, 24, and Kylie, 22, helping the girls make some arts and crafts as Frozen’s “Let It Go” played in the background.

The extravagant celebration took place a week after Cardi got a sweet shout-out from Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s 6½-year-old daughter North.

While spending time with her friends and modeling fuzzy bathrobes from Kardashian West’s Skims shapewear brand, North and the other youngsters explained that they were all members of the “Cardi Crew” with their own Cardi-inspired nicknames.

Adding an extra layer of cuteness, North’s cousin Penelope Scotland, 7½, shared that her pals called her “Cardi P” — and she even had a necklace to prove it.

Shortly after getting tagged in the post, Cardi let the Kardashian clan know just how touched she was by all the love. “This made me feel soo special,” she wrote in the comments section. “I feel soo happy.”

Of course, Cardi is no stranger to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In August 2018, the “Press” rapper joked that she had become part “of the rich people club” after meeting up with Kardashian West and Kris Jenner for a “late-night house party” at the KKW Beauty mogul’s home — and quipped that she’d be selling one of the famous momager’s napkins on eBay.

Getting in on the joke, Kris, 64, replied, “Yes and I get 10 percent.”