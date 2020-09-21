Cardi B's Daughter, 2, Gets an Instagram Account — and Already Has Over Half a Million Followers

Kulture Kiari has broken onto the social media scene.

Cardi B debuted her 2-year-old daughter's very own Instagram account over the weekend, reposting some of the first images shared to Kulture's feed and inviting her fans to "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG ... soo much cool bute [sic] baby stuff coming up 🎀🌸."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey babyyyyy!!!! You look so beautiful!!! 😻😻😻my sweet smart angel 💖💖💖 i loveeee youuuuu! 😚😚😘💘💝," Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina commented on one video of her niece rocking a "KULTURE" necklace and carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse.

In one clip, Kulture even already appears to know how the platform works, watching a video and double-tapping it to give it a like. "On my Instagram making sure my mommy don't post nothing embarrassing on my page," read the funny caption on the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with Radio.com last month, Cardi B gave an update on Kulture, saying, "These terrible two things, it doesn't come in the middle. It just comes right away," adding, "Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.' She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.' "

Amid Kulture's terrible twos phase, the "WAP" rapper, 27, also said her mini-me — whom she called a "funny baby" and "such a sweet and funny person" — has quite a penchant for a certain frozen dessert, despite the time of day.

"It can be like 11 o'clock and it's like, 'You want ice cream right now? I know how you get at night when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.' She just gets too hyper," said Cardi, who shares Kulture with estranged husband Offset of rap trio Migos.

"I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm dealing with a me, I'm dealing with a Hennessy,' " she said, referring to her younger sister.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Francis Specker/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Everything Cardi B and Offset Have Said About Their "A Lot of Drama"-Filled Relationship

Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband of three years — who also has three older kids from previous relationships — at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker said in her filing that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," PEOPLE confirmed. The pair is due in court on Nov. 4.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."