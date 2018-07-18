Cardi B Shows Off Her Newborn Daughter Kulture's Lavish Gold Crib — Complete with a Crown!

Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture Kiari will be sleeping like a princess.

The rapper gave her followers a peek at her 8-day-old newborn’s crib on Wednesday: a stunning round piece decorated in gold and white, complete with white tulle and a gold crown on top.

“I didn’t want to set the crib up until we moved to our official home, but Offset set it up while I was in the hospital and it’s just so gorgeous,” the new mom says of her husband in the video, showing off their daughter’s ornate bed.

“My baby’s sleeping right now,” explains Cardi B, 25, after giving her followers just a glimpse of Kulture’s matching bassinet.

In a Tuesday video, the “I Like It” hitmaker opened up about the first days after giving birth, using a toy monkey as her tiny mouthpiece while she expressed gratitude for her family and explained her plans to not hire help.

Cardi B told her followers that she has not gotten a nanny since welcoming Kulture with Offset, whom she secretly wed last September before a public proposal in October.

“I just want to learn how to be a mom,” she said. “I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work.”

The new parents cuddled close together for a photograph Cardi B shared to Instagram Monday, taken at the doctor’s office they visited with baby Kulture.

Last week, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted on Instagram, “It’s been a little hard for me to reply back ’cause this mommy job requires full day, all day, all night attention.”