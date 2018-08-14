First Peek! Cardi B Shows Off 5-Week-Old Daughter Kulture's Tiny Feet: 'She Got So Much Energy'

Cardi B has shared the first glimpse of baby Kulture Kiari!

While the rapper has been sharing motherhood updates with her fans on social media since welcoming her first child with husband Offset on July 10, she posted an Instagram Story of her 5-week-old daughter’s cute feet on Tuesday.

“I got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time! I fed her twice and bath[e] her she ain’t with it,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of Kulture moving her feet.

“I’m so sleepy and she got soo much energy,” Cardi B, 25, wrote in another Instagram Story that same day.

Cardi B has been relishing the bonding time with Kulture while giving her body time to recover after giving birth. Recently, she recalled the first moments with her baby girl after labor in a hilarious tweet.

“Minutes after my daughter was born she was sticking out her middle finger and she stay doing it now all the time,” the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker wrote late Saturday night.

“She Soo disrespectful wonder where she got it from?” Cardi B added.

Cardi B has been candid about that fact that her current main focus is motherhood. In late July, she confirmed her departure from Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour this fall.

“I met my match,” Cardi B told her followers, referring to her baby girl as K.K. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.””

She added, “When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat. It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away — everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”