Moves Like Mommy! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of 15-Month-Old Daughter Kulture Dancing

From the looks of it, rhythm runs in the family for Cardi B!

The rapper’s 15-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari danced along to her parents’ song "Clout" in a new video uploaded by proud mommy Cardi over the weekend.

In the short video, Kulture holds a smartphone while listening to the hit single, showing off her dance moves in the most adorable of ways. The toddler is blinged out with shiny gold necklaces and bracelets to accompany her white Gucci sweatsuit and brown visor.

Cardi — who recently celebrated her 27th birthday in Turks and Caicos with her husband Offset and sister Hennessy Carolina — captioned the post, “Celebrating my mommy ❤️ Styled by mommy.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has showcased her child being brought to her feet by listening to the rapper’s music.

In September, the Rhythm + Flow host posted another clip of a dancing Kulture, captioned, “I think she said ‘whole lotta people needs hear this’ or is it just me?”

I think she said “whole lotta people needs hear this” or is it just me ?🤨 pic.twitter.com/di5PU8oJsc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 5, 2019

Since Cardi posted the first photo of her baby last December at 4 months old alongside the caption “My heart,” Kulture has been a common star of her mother’s social-media activity.

In one post from February, the little girl smiled and giggled along while listening to another one of her 27-year-old father Offset’s songs: "Ric Flair Drip."

“This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA,” Cardi captioned the post showing Kulture jamming out to the Migos rapper’s track.