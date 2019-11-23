Cardi B Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Kulture Dancing to Her Parents’ Grammy-Nominated Song

Image zoom Cardi B, Offset and daughter Cardi B/Instagram; Getty Images

She’ll do anything to make her parents smile!

Just two days after it was announced that Cardi B and Offset’s song “Clout” was nominated for a Grammy Award, the mother of one posted an adorable video of the couple’s daughter Kulture Kiari giving the track her seal of approval.

With a big smile on her face, Kulture, 16 months, moves her arms around in time with the music while dancing to the track.

“Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated,” Cardi — who picked up her first Grammy earlier this year for her debut album Invasion of Privacy — captioned the sweet post, as she added that her baby girl is already full of New York swagger, even though she wasn’t actually born in the city.

“She so New York but was born in Georgia 😩😩,” she wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kulture has proved that she’s her parents’ biggest fan!

Last month, the 27-year-old “Press” rapper shared another video of her daughter listening to the hit single. In addition to showing off her adorable dance moves, Kulture also proved she’s a budding fashionista by wearing plenty of bling on her wrists as well as a white Gucci sweatsuit.

The proud mama captioned the post, “Celebrating my mommy ❤️ Styled by mommy.”

While taking care of Kulture is full of adorable moments, not every aspect of motherhood is glamorous.

Earlier this month, the rapper shared a side-by-side image of her daughter, which showed the toddler smiling in one photo and looking upset in the second. “Mom life Look easy don’t it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy 😩🤦🏽‍♀️,” Cardi captioned the initial post, in which little Kulture was dressed in head-to-toe Gucci.

Then, a fan wrote a comment on the post, telling the mother of one that parenting must be “easy” for her because “you have babysitters for that baby.”

“I actually don’t just me and my mom,” Cardi replied. “Sooo when my mom do her own s— [it’s] ME … When I can finally find some1 trust worthy I’ll have one !”

Cardi has spoken about taking on motherhood without hired help in the past.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like … I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” she said just two weeks after her daughter was born. “A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.”

Image zoom Cardi B and daughter Cardi B/Instagram

In a cover story for PEOPLE en Español last fall, Cardi explained that she doesn’t want her baby girl to “forget” who her mom is. “I read that babies forget people so quick; I don’t want her to forget me. I don’t want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom,” she said.

“I want to be the one that when she cries, I’m the one that stops her from crying. Seriously,” she added.