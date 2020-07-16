Cardi B Hits Back at Criticism Over Offset Buying Daughter, 2, a $9,000 Handbag for Her Birthday

"If I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s---," said Cardi B

Kulture Kiari is one stylish toddler.

In honor of her recent birthday, Offset gifted his and wife Cardi B's 2-year-old daughter a hot-pink Hermès Birkin bag, as shown in a sweet video posted to the Migos rapper's Instagram account on Wednesday.

The footage shows Offset, 28, taking the purse out of the brand's signature orange box and presenting it to Kulture. The tooddler then smiles and immediately slips it onto the crook of her arm, proclaiming, "Pink!"

"Oooh, girl, I see you, beautiful baby!" Offset tells his daughter, who's wearing a pink fairy dress complete with wings, matching shoes and a bunny-ears headband.

Birkin bags retail anywhere from $12,000 to over $200,000 as of 2015, according to Fortune, and this particular model — the Togo — begins at $9,000.

While many praised Offset as the "best father" and complimented him on the sweet gift — including Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina, who left a string of celebratory emojis — many marveled at the expense of the bag.

"Why does a 2 year old need that? She's probably more excited about the box," wrote one, adding two eye-roll emojis, while another said, "Kids want something thoughtful of them not adult cool points! What she gone put in there? Cheetos & pop tarts edges! 😂"

Cardi B, 27, clapped back at the negative comments on her Instagram Story, pointing out that people would be having issues with her daughter's wardrobe and accessory situation no matter what.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s---, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,' " the "I Like It" rapper began in the video, which she also cross-posted to Twitter. "Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is that kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

"And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same same," she added. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No. 'Cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s---. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy."

But she's also not immune to the knowledge that babies will be babies — and sometimes that requires a little less luxury in Kulture's day-to-day wear.