Cardi B Says She Won't Hire a Babysitter for Kulture Until She Can 'Find Someone Trustworthy'

Cardi B might not be actively screening applicants for her daughter’s care just yet.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old rapper shared a side-by-side image featuring her 15-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari, which showed the toddler smiling in one photo and looking upset in the second.

“Mom life Look easy don’t it? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy 😩🤦🏽‍♀️,” Cardi captioned the initial post, in which little Kulture was dressed in head-to-toe Gucci.

Then, a fan wrote a comment on the post, telling the mother of one that parenting must be “easy” for her because “you have babysitters for that baby.”

“I actually don’t just me and my mom,” Cardi wrote in response. “Sooo when my mom do her own s— [it’s] ME … When I can finally find some1 trust worthy I’ll have one !”

Two weeks after Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed Kulture in July 2018, the Hustlers actress revealed she was taking on first-time motherhood without hired help.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like … I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” she said at the time. “A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.”

“I don’t feel like nobody could tend [to] my baby like me,” she added.

In October 2018, Cardi B further explained in an interview for W magazine’s Art Issue: “I be feeling like, Do babies know who’s they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me.”

Image zoom Offset (R) and Cardi B with daughter Kulture Johnny Nunez/WireImage

And in a cover story for PEOPLE en Español last fall, Cardi B said she doesn’t want her baby girl to “forget” who her mom is. “I read that babies forget people so quick; I don’t want her to forget me. I don’t want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom,” she said.

“I want to be the one that when she cries, I’m the one that stops her from crying. Seriously,” she continued. “Being a week away, it would just drive me insane.”

The “Be Careful” hitmaker went on to reveal that not having a nanny, while ideal for her family, isn’t always easy: “[When Kulture is] with my grandmother or with my mother, I balance it out because everybody gets tired.”

Cardi added, “I don’t like going to sleep and leaving them with the responsibility of my baby because I know they just as tired as me. Same way I wanna sleep, they wanna sleep.”