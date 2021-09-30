Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Sept. 4

Cardi B Says She's Been 'Crying for No Reason' Since Birth of Son: 'Weird Postpartum Hormones'

Cardi B is shedding light on her postpartum experience.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner, 28, spoke candidly about her "weird postpartum hormones" since welcoming her second baby, a son, on Sept. 4. Cardi has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy.

The "WAP" rapper, who is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset, tweeted that she "can't wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body."

"I be crying for no reason," she added.

Earlier this week, the mom of two made her first post-baby appearance strutting down the red carpet in a jaw-dropping look from Thierry Mugler.

The musician stunned on Tuesday in a ruby-colored sequin gown, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows.

Cardi announced her exciting baby news earlier this month alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset, 29. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.