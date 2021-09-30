The rapper and husband Offset welcomed their second baby together earlier this month

Cardi B Recalls Having a 'Crazy Ass Delivery' When Giving Birth to Son: 'I Lost So Much Blood'

Cardi B is revealing new details about the birth of her baby boy.

The rapper and husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a son, on Sept. 4, and in an Instagram Story on Thursday, the "WAP" artist says her delivery came with complications.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While discussing the changes in her body since giving birth to her son, whose name she has yet to announce, Cardi tells her followers she had a "crazy ass delivery" when welcoming her second baby.

"I lost so much blood guys," she says.

Cardi also spoke candidly about her current appearance, sharing that her "skin is still loose" and she still has a "little pouchy-pouch," she says pointing to her lower stomach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

cardi b Credit: cardi b / instagram

"But f— it, take your f—ing time, it's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth," she says of adhering to snapback culture and returning to her pre-pregnancy body.

Cardi announced the birth of her son earlier this month alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. She and Offset, who wed in September 2017, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

Cardi B, Offset Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The "Up" artist first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.