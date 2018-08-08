Cardi B Reveals the Very Cheeky Floral Display She Got a Week After Baby Kulture's Arrival

Cardi B is not just any mom, she’s a “MILF!”

The 25-year-old rapper showed off the stunning, and naughty, floral displays she received a week after daughter Kulture Kiari in a throwback photo on Tuesday.

The new mom posed alongside two striking creations created from pink and white flowers. One was a traditional baby display featuring two teddy bears, however, the other spelled out “MILF” which means Mom I’d Like to F—.

“1 week after birth ❤️🎀,” Cardi B captioned the Instagram from last month. Cardi B gave birth to her first child with husband Offset, 26, on July 10.

On Monday, the music star opened up about her struggles with postpartum. “This postpartum s— is annoying,” Cardi wrote on her Instagram story.

“Like I been emotional all f—ing day for no reason.”

Last month, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told fans about her baby girl’s personality: “I met my match. She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

“When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat,” Cardi B continued on social media. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away– everything, everything, everything. She wants everything,” Cardi B added.

Although baby Kulture requires a lot of attention, Cardi B isn’t seeking any outside help.

“There’s this feeling that, as soon as my baby came out, that I have that is just like… I can’t leave my baby at night, not for one second,” Cardi B said on Instagram live.

“A lot of people keep telling me, ‘You need to find a nanny because you gotta start working soon,’ and it’s so hard because I want to be with my baby every second.”

“I didn’t [think] that it would take so long for my body to heal,” Cardi B continued. “I thought six weeks was going to be good enough — no, bro. My ass is broken. This baby broke my ass.”

Cardi B recently pulled out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour.

“As of today, I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall,” Cardi B explained on July 26. “I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” Cardi B continued.