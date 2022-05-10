Cardi B Celebrates Mother's Day with Daughter Kulture at Cute School Party

Cardi B and husband Offset are also parents to 8-month-old son Wave

Cardi B certainly had a Mother's Day for the books!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, hopped on her Instagram Story on Monday to share how she celebrated the big day with her daughter, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari, telling followers she and husband Offset attended a Mother's Day party held by Kulture's school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You ready for your school party – your Mother's Day party?" Cardi B asked Kulture in the video, while the Migos rapper, 30, sang a short tune in the background, to which the tiny tot answered, "Yes!" Kulture then posed in the next video, smiling as she modeled her all-pink outfit and matching pink shoes.

Cardi B Spends Mother's Day with Offset and Daughter Kulture, Returns Home to Baby Wave https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2834360099379490609 Credit: Cardi B/instagram

The "Shake It" rapper also shared some of the gifts Kulture made for her in the videos she posted throughout the day, having presented her mom with a basket containing a small pink rose and a towel.

"You made this? For Mommy?" she asked in one of the videos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi B shares son Wave, 8 months, with Offset. The couple announced the birth of their second child together last September, sharing a photo of the three of them all together in the hospital.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi B Spends Mother's Day with Offset and Daughter Kulture, Returns Home to Baby Wave https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2834360099379490609 Credit: Cardi B/instagram

The pair revealed their baby boy's name in April, noting that he was named by his father.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" she wrote.

While speaking to Essence in April, the couple said they were hesitant to unveil their newborn's name to the world because of internet trolls.

"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," Cardi B said. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."

"We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset," she continued.

Offset – who is also a father to three other children, sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea, 7, from previous relationships – also gushed about Cardi being a great stepmother.

Related Video: Cardi B Hilariously Tries Her Best on a Mechanical Bull with Jimmie Allen

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he told Essence. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."