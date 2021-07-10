Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture's 3rd Birthday with Sweet Throwback Pic: 'My Little Baby'

Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shares daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset

Happy birthday, Kulture Kiari!

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture turned three on Saturday and the "WAP" rapper marked the occasion with a sweet throwback picture on Instagram from when her daughter was just one month old.

"Forever my little baby 💛⭐️🥺My cancer queen 👑" Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her second child, captioned the post.

Earlier this week, she shared a black-and-white video showing Kulture kissing her belly. "I want to kiss the baby there," the toddler says in the adorable clip before exclaiming, "My baby is cute!"

Cardi, 28, also opened up about her daughter preparing to take on the role of an older sibling in a sweet Instagram post last month, sharing that she has no doubt Kulture will be a great role model.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, she wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself with Kulture, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart … just like me and Henny 😩."

In the picture, Kulture could be seen adorably touching her mom's bare baby bump as they matched in coordinating white outfits and gold jewelry.

Cardi added in the caption, "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

The artist revealed her recent pregnancy news while performing with husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on June 27. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---."

Cardi B BET Awards Cardi B and Offset | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

As the "I Like It" rapper appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed her burgeoning belly. Stylist Kollin Carter gave a behind-the-scenes look at the ensemble, which also included matching leggings and shoes.

Alongside an intimate maternity photo, Cardi shared in part the following day that she and Offset, 29, "listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing."