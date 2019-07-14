Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday Party Amid N.Y.C. Blackout: 'Y'all Made It Lit'

Not even a blackout could stop Cardi B from turning her daughter’s first birthday into a “lit” occasion.

The “Press” rapper and husband Offset threw their daughter Kulture Kiari a rainbow-themed event on Saturday to mark her first birthday, though the big day went awry as New York City suffered a massive power outage for several hours.

Despite the darkness, Cardi, 26, revealed the party was still a blast, and thanked her partygoers from turning a “negative situation” into a “LITUATION” on Instagram.

“The fact that I wanted my daughter[‘s] party in 42nd street instead of [New] Jersey and to my f-ing luck New York had a power outage right on that Deum area!! BITCH THE DEVIL,” she captioned the post. “But WOW how a negative situation turn into a LITUATION !!!”

The mother of one continued, “Omg I had soooooo much f- fun and my daughter as well. Thank ya sooo much everybody that came, I know my daughter won’t remember this day but when she older and have her kids this will be a good story to tell lols. I will be daydream this day for ma long.”

The star also recorded a video that explained the celebration at first went a whole hour with no lights or music.

Things turned around when power was briefly restored, and even with no air conditioning, “people [were] still dancing, having fun,” she said.

“The lights came completely back on, but then they came right back off when I was about to cut the cake,” she said. “And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave! And it’s ‘cause of y’all, and it was such a fun party, thank you so much.”

The star shared several photos from the bash to her Instagram story, including a sweet video of Kulture, wearing a rainbow dress, in the arms of dad Offset, 27. Cardi also showed off the impressive dessert spread, which included a five-tier cake, cupcakes and more all in keeping with the rainbow theme.

At one point, partygoers could be seen lighting up the dance floor with flashlights on their phones.

Parts of New York City, mainly Manhattan’s midtown and Upper West Side, were briefly plunged into darkness Saturday night in a major power outage that affected approximately 72,000 people, according to Con Edison.

The outage, which started just before 7 p.m. and was fixed hours later, came on the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout, which affected the entire city and sparked chaos.

Kulture’s birthday bash came three days after her 1st birthday on Wednesday.

To celebrate, Cardi posted a rap on Instagram that she wrote while pregnant with Kulture.

Lyrics include, “I ain’t even meet you and I love you death/Performed live on TV, I hid you under my dress/We did the ruffles and fur coats a hundred different ways but/Seems like you’re getting larger every day.”

They weren’t the only stars affected by the blackout; Jennifer Lopez was forced to cancel her second show at Madison Square Garden due to the darkness.

“The power is out in NYC and at MSG. Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is canceled,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe!”

The mother of two said she had just started her show when the power went out, and she was asked to evacuate the venue.

She later revealed she’d be rescheduling the performance, part of her It’s My Party tour, for Monday night.