Cardi B and Her Daughter Kulture, 2, Celebrate a Christmas Night Fit for a Princess

Looks like Kulture Kiari was on Santa's "Nice" list!

On Friday, Cardi B celebrated Christmas with her 2-year-old daughter at her home, which was lavishly decorated with trees and lights. "Next year imma just hire a photographer 😫but they look so beautiful 💞Merry Christmas," the mom of one, 28, wrote.

Among the many Christmas gifts that Kulture opened this year were doll sets, toys and a Dolce & Gabbana princess doll.

Prior to the big night, Cardi showed off her elaborate decor on Instagram. "I really can’t believe this is my home. I be proud of us every time I’m here," she said.

Earlier this month, the proud mom opened up about she's raising her little girl, whom she welcomed in July 2018 with her husband Offset. In an interview with Billboard, Cardi described her daughter as "really sassy" and said, "I can tell she's gonna be a personality."

However, the star also spoke about wanting Kulture to "grow up knowing how the world really is" in regards to racial injustices.

"My daughter came out of my p---y rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived," Cardi said. "This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can't swim because I barely went to the pool. ... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged."

Image zoom Cardi B and her daughter Kulture | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous," the artist continued. "I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me.'"

The Grammy Award-winner also touched on her daughter growing up in the spotlight, admitting that she's dreading the day Kulture reads negative comments online.

"I'm a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don't know how I'm gonna be able to control it," said Cardi. "I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing."

"I always want her to know that she's beautiful," she continued. "She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she's gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always."

"Don't let one comment break you and make you feel like you're not that girl," she said. "You that girl."

Over the summer, Cardi got emotional about how quickly her daughter is growing up when celebrating Kulture's 2nd birthday.