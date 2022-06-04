Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed Wave Set, their second child together, in September 2021

Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave Set to Celebrate 9 Months: 'My Baby Growing Too Fast'

Cardi B cannot believe how fast time is flying by.

The rapper, 29, uploaded a carousel of photographs of her infant son Wave Set on Instagram Saturday, where she marveled at how her little one is already 9 months old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!" Cardi captioned the series of shots. "My baby growing too fast on me."

In the selection of photos, Wave can first be seen wearing an all-blue ensemble with a chain around his neck in two shots, as the little boy poses with a happy smile in the next.

One follow-up pic shows the baby boy laying down and sucking on his finger, as the last image features Wave after bathtime.

Cardi and husband Offset announced that they welcomed Wave, their second child together, in September 2021 by sharing a photo of the three of them in the hospital after his birth.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi and Offset revealed the baby boy's name in April, sharing the first photo of his face as he sported some personalized bling and a fur-lined puffer jacket.

The Grammy Award winner said at the time that Offset, 30, came up with the name. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" she wrote.