Cardi B Buys Daughter Kulture a $100,000 Necklace Ahead of Her 1st Birthday: Report

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari is one very lucky baby!

On Friday, the same day the 26-year-old rapper was indicted by a grand jury over a strip club brawl, Cardi showed off a new diamond-covered necklace she bought for her 11-month-old daughter.

“KULTURE new chain,” she captioned a video that gave fans a look at every facet of the blinged-out accessory, which features some of the cute animated characters from the children’s series Word Party.

Cardi went on to share that the show is her daughter’s “fav,” and she thanked jeweler Eliantte for hooking her up with the custom chain.

“YOU KNOW A BAD BITCH GON SPOIL HER,” she added.

According to TMZ, the necklace, which cost about $100,000, is made out of diamonds, white gold and brightly colored enamel. (A call from PEOPLE to Eliantte went unanswered.)

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Cardi B and daughter Kulture Kiari Cardi B/Instagram (2)

RELATED: Cardi B Cuddles Up with 11-Month-Old Daughter Kulture and Takes the Stage a Day After Indictment

Cardi has been all about lavishing her daughter with expensive jewelry recently.

Just last month, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she’d spent $80,000 in diamond jewelry for her baby girl.

Image zoom Cardi B/Instagram

Image zoom Kulture Kiari Cardi B/Instagram

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b– gonna spoil. If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too,” she wrote, alongside a photo of several tennis bracelets, in silver, gold and rose gold, as well as a pair of diamond stud earrings.

The proud mama went on to share a quick video of Kulture wearing one of her new bracelets while enjoying a snack.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Scared to Leave Daughter for Long Stretches of Time: ‘I Don’t Want Her to Forget Me’

With less than one month to go before her baby girl turns 1, Cardi is likely due to experience a whirlwind of emotions — especially given how she reacted to Kulture hitting her latest birthday milestone.

“My baby 11 months old and I can’t handle it,” Cardi wrote earlier this month, sharing a sweet shot of her baby girl lying on a purple blanket holding a pair of sunglasses.

“I been emotional all day,” she continued, adding that she is “madly, overly in love with my child.”

Image zoom Kulture Kiari

RELATED: Cardi B Spends Her First Mother’s Day with Daughter Kulture Thanks to Offset’s Sweet Surprise

Dad Offset also honored the little tot, sharing a sweet photo of himself kissing his baby girl on the cheek.

“My Kulture is getting so big. 1 in a month u beautiful blessing from God #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.