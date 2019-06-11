Cardi B Says She's 'Been Emotional All Day' as Baby Kulture Turns 11 Months Old  

Cardi B is fighting back tears as her baby daughter turns 11 months old.

On Monday, the “Money” rapper, 26, shared a sweet photo of little Kulture Kiari, explaining that she’s “been emotional all day.”

“My baby 11 months old and I can’t handle it,” Cardi captioned the sweet shot, which shows Kulture lying on a purple blanket holding a pair of sunglasses.

“What’s wrong with me?” Cardi wrote. “I been emotional all day 😭😭😭😭 I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine.”

“I’m madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @Offsetyrn,” Cardi added, tagging her husband.

Cardi and Offset, 27, welcomed Kulture on July 10, 2018.

The proud mom shared two more photos of the little girl, one showing her sitting in a chair wearing a bucket hat and another of Kulture in Cardi’s arms before her big performance at Summer Jam last week.

Cardi also opened up about watching her daughter grow on her Instagram Stories, writing “My baby 11 months today. I’m happy but emotional.”

The rapper followed up with a video of Kulture holding onto a baby walker.

“I’m emotional today and I can’t help it. My baby growing,” Cardi wrote.

Offset also honored the little tot, sharing a photo, which shows him kissing her on the cheek.

“My Kulture is getting so big. 1 in a month u beautiful blessing from God #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU,” Offset wrote.

Offset is also dad to sons, Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from previous relationships.

The sweet tributes come 2 weeks after Cardi spoiled their daughter with $80,000 worth of diamond jewelry.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b– gonna spoil,” the rapper said in the post on Monday, tagging the New York-based Pristine Jewelers in the caption. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too.”

“YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A– TO DO SOO,” she added.

The original Instagram also included a text message about the details and a photo of several tennis bracelets, in silver, gold and rose gold, as well as a pair of diamond stud earrings. “Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval,” the text sent to Cardi said.

On Cardi B’s Instagram Story Monday, she shared a quick video of Kulture wearing one of the bracelets as she enjoyed a snack.