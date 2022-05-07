"I wanna be this thick again," Cardi B wrote with some never before seen throwback photos of herself holding baby boy Wave Set

Cardi B Longs for 'Thick' Post-Pregnancy Body as She Shares Sweet, New Throwbacks with Baby Boy Wave

Cardi B is championing the mom bod.

The Grammy Award winner, 29, held baby boy Wave Set, 8 months, in some sweet throwback photos she shared Saturday to Twitter, putting her curves on full display. "I wanna be this thick again," Cardi wrote.

She and husband Offset announced that they welcomed Wave, their second child, in September by sharing a photo of the three of them in the hospital after his birth.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The couple revealed the baby boy's name last month, sharing the first photo of his face as he sported some personalized bling and a fur-lined puffer jacket. Cardi said at the time that Offset, 30, came up with the name.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" she wrote.

Cardi — who also shares 3½-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset — opened up about how Internet trolls kept them from revealing Wave's name for so long during an interview with Essence.

"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," she said last month. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."

"We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset," Cardi added.

In the same interview, Offset raved about their blended family and having Cardi as a stepmother to his older children.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."