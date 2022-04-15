Cardi B and Offset Share Why Internet Trolls Made Them Wait to Announce Baby Boy's Name

Parents Cardi B and Offset needed a little time to breathe before announcing their newborn's name.

In a recent interview with Essence, the couple opened up about the impact that internet bullies have on their lives and why it caused them to wait to reveal their son Wave's name.

"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to [our daughter] Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," explained Cardi. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."

When Wave was born in September 2021, the couple wanted to shield their family from having the same experience. "We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset," said the "I Like It" rapper.

On Thursday, Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, announced the name of their 7-month-old son, Wave Set Cephus, and shared the first photos of the baby.

"🦕🌊🧸," Cardi captioned her post on Instagram alongside snaps of Wave rocking a blue fur coat and massive diamond chain.

Offset also introduced Wave to the world on Instagram with an adorable picture of the infant looking up at someone off-camera, wearing a handful of blinged-out necklaces.

"WAVE SET CEPHUS," Offset wrote, sharing the infant's full name.

Following the big reveal, Cardi tweeted that Offset was the one who came up with the baby's moniker. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !" she wrote on Twitter alongside a video of a piece of jewelry that spelled out his name.

Cardi first announced the birth of her son in September 2021 with a sweet post on Instagram.

The "WAP" artist shared the news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the new mom sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."