Cardi B and Offset Gift Daughter Kulture $50,000 in Cash for Her 4th Birthday

Cardi B and Offset do birthdays big when it comes to their kids.

The Migos rapper, 30, shared a moment from his daughter's birthday on his Instagram Story Tuesday, showing daughter Kulture Kiari, who turned 4 on Sunday, leaning out of a black SUV window and talking to her dad.

The camera cuts away for a second and when it comes back, the preschooler is holding a huge stack of cash.

"What is that?" Offset asks, as the 29-year-old "Up" rapper can be heard questioning the same in the background.

"A ticket," she replies before he corrects her. "A ticket is a million, girl," he laughs. "That's 50. Say, 50!"

The video was from the family's trip to Candytopia with Kulture and their 10-month-old son, Wave Set as part of her birthday celebrations.

In the July/August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi opened up about her hands-on approach to parenting son Wave and daughter Kulture, revealing that she tries to ensure they stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she explained.

"They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it," the "WAP" hitmaker noted.

Offset — who is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships — opened up about the beauty of his blended family in an April interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story.

The rapper told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."