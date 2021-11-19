Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Shows Off Beautiful New Braids on Instagram

Cardi B and Offset's daughter may just be the coolest kid on the block!

The "Bodak Yellow'' rapper, 29, took to Instagram on Thursday to show off daughter Kulture Kiari's new hairstyle, posting a series of photos of the 3-year-old rocking her new braids.

"Stunnin like her daddy," Cardi captioned the collection of pictures, in which Kulture can be seen doing a variety of poses.

Dressed in a red and white color-block crew-neck sweatshirt with a pink and white "M" on the front, along with khaki bottoms and red leather high-top sneakers, Kulture flaunted her new 'do — which included a heart design braided on the side of her head and swirled edges around her hairline — for Cardi's millions of Instagram followers.

In the second photo, Kulture couldn't help but smile as she faced the camera head-on to show the front of her new hair, donning glamorous shades to accentuate her stylish look. There are also what appear to be gems placed around her hairline, which match her chain necklace and earrings.

Although Kulture is only 3 years old, she already has a massive following on Instagram. Her account, of course, is run by her mom, and the "I Like It" rapper often posts pictures of Kulture's outfits and hairstyles.

Cardi, who is very active on social media herself, recently revealed that she stepped away from the spotlight for a bit to take care of Kulture and her two-month old son (whose name has not yet been revealed), who were both "under the weather."