Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Are Matching Mermaids as They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday: Photos

Cardi B and her daughter were an adorable matching duo at her birthday party!

On Sunday, the rapper, 29, shared photos from daughter Kulture Kiari's 4th birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little girl wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed party.

Cardi dressed in a shell-top style bra top with mesh covering her mid-section, while Kulture wore a netted long sleeve shirt with the shell top attached. Mother and daughter also wore shimmering, pink sequined mermaid-fit skirts.

"I got your back, your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺," Cardi captioned the photos.

Cardi and husband Offset, 30, also share 10-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships

Last week, the Migos rapper shared a moment from his daughter's birthday on his Instagram Story, showing Kulture leaning out of a black SUV window and talking to her dad. The camera cut away for a moment and when it came back, the preschooler, who turned 4 on July 10, was holding a huge stack of cash.

"What is that?" Offset asked, as Cardi questioned the same in the background.

"A ticket," Kulture replied before he corrected her. "A ticket is a million, girl," he laughed. "That's 50. Say, 50!"

The video was from the family's trip to Candytopia with Kulture and Wave as part of her birthday celebrations.

In the July/August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi opened up about her hands-on approach to parenting Wave and Kulture, revealing that she tries to ensure they stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she explained.

"They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."