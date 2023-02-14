Cardi B Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Wave, 17 Months: 'So Handsome'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave, 17 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 10:51 AM
Cardi B son Wave
Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is giving a glimpse at life with her little boy.

Over the weekend, the rapper, 30, shared new photos of son Wave Set, 17 months, showing the toddler hanging out at home and taking a bath.

Cardi, who shares son Wave and 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset, first shared a cute snap of Wave sitting on a couch with a pacifier in his mouth as he looked up at the camera with wide eyes.

"My 1 year old," she captioned the sweet shot of Wave in his pajamas.

Another picture showed Wave getting his hair washed in the bathtub as Cardi wrote, "He so handsome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

In September, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper showed her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption at the time before thanking Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.

Cardi also shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party.

The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.

Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Daughter Bella
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles 9-Month-Old Baby Daughter Bella in Cute Photo: 'Strong and Delicate'
It’s love week and we’re definitely feeling it over here
Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Feeling the Love' as She Kisses and Cuddles Newborn Son
Senator Chuck Schumer Celebrates Birth of Third Grandchild, Daughter Alison's Baby Boy Henry
Sen. Chuck Schumer Celebrates Birth of Third Grandchild, Daughter Alison's Baby Boy Henry: Photo
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Diddy Shares New Photo of Baby Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Diddy Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Daughter Love Bundled Up on a 'Beautiful Sunday'
Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids After His Hospital Stay
Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids at Home After Brain Surgery
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Discuss Making 'Lifetime Memory' with Family Trip to Super Bowl
Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Call 'Magical' Family Trip to Super Bowl a 'Lifetime Memory'
Emmy Rossum daughter curly hair
Emmy Rossum Shares Rare Photo of Her Daughter, 20 Months, as She Compares Their Natural Curls
patrick mahomes, brittany, sterling, disney
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share First Photo of Son's Face at Disney After Super Bowl Win
Samaria Jefferson, Van Jefferson
Van Jefferson and Wife Samaria Celebrate Super Bowl Baby Champ's First Birthday — See the Photos!
mandy moore baby birthday
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photos from Son Gus' Second Birthday Party: 'Luckiest Folks Around'
emily maynard johnson baby
Emily Maynard Johnson Shares Sweet Photos of Baby Jones Wearing New Personalized Cranial Helmet
patrick and sterling mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Celebrates Dad as MVP Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 — See the Photo!
Super Bowl CHAMPS
Patrick Mahomes Enjoys Quiet Moment with Daughter Sterling on the Field After Winning Super Bowl
Kim Kardashian Hits Slopes with Kids
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos from Family Ski Vacation with All 4 Kids
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock (13765221ra) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Brittany Mahomes and Daughter Sterling Go on Field to Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl 2023 Win