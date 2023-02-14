Cardi B Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Wave, 17 Months: 'So Handsome'

Cardi B is giving a glimpse at life with her little boy.

Over the weekend, the rapper, 30, shared new photos of son Wave Set, 17 months, showing the toddler hanging out at home and taking a bath.

Cardi, who shares son Wave and 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset, first shared a cute snap of Wave sitting on a couch with a pacifier in his mouth as he looked up at the camera with wide eyes.

"My 1 year old," she captioned the sweet shot of Wave in his pajamas.

Another picture showed Wave getting his hair washed in the bathtub as Cardi wrote, "He so handsome."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

In September, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper showed her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption at the time before thanking Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.

Cardi also shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party.

The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.