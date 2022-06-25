Cardi B Addresses Social Media Commenter Who Said Singer's Daughter Kulture Has Autism

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cardi B is speaking out after comments about her family.

On Friday, the "Shake It" rapper, 29, addressed a Twitter user who told her to get off the app and pay attention to her kids, saying that her daughter, Kulture, who turns 4 in July, has autism.

Cardi issued a response to the Twitter user, writing in part, "My daughter is not autistic…You can't call her ugly so y'all have to diagnose her wit something."

"WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR?" she also tweeted.

While many fans came to Cardi's defense and agreed with her decision to address the social media user, others pointed out that calling someone autistic should not be considered an insult.

"You have every right to defend your child. I'm just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult," wrote one Twitter user. "If you don't understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.❤️"

Another added, "I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of."

In an interview with Essence, the couple opened up about the impact that internet bullies have on their lives and why it caused them to wait to reveal Wave's name.

"We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to [our daughter] Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through," explained Cardi. "So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us."