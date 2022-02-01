Cara Delevingne Reveals She Buys Baby Clothes for Her 'Future Child': 'I'm Manifesting'

"I want to have babies. But not yet," says the 29-year-old model

Cara Delevingne is hoping motherhood is in her future.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the 29-year-old model expresses her interest in having kids one day — so much so that she's already buying them clothes.

"I want to have babies. But not yet," she shares, admitting, "I buy children's clothes for my future child who doesn't exist."

"Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I'm manifesting..."

Cara Delevigne Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

The model, who split from actress Ashley Benson in 2020, also opens up about her current relationship status.

"It's been nice to be single. I hadn't spent time to really work on myself because I had been in back-to-back relationships for a while," she says.

Delevingne came out as pansexual in 2020, and in an episode of the Goop podcast last March, the model explained that growing up in "an old-fashion household," it took her some time to understand what it meant to be gay.

"I didn't know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic," she told Gwyneth Paltrow.

At the time, Delevingne said that "the idea of being [with] same-sex [partners]" left her feeling "disgusted." She said that internal struggle with her sexuality took a toll on her mental health.