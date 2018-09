“There are plenty of things in life that are easy to figure out on your own, but car seats aren’t one of them,” Cars.com editor-in-chief and child passenger safety technician Jennifer Newman tells PEOPLE. “Reading a car seat’s manual will help parents become better acquainted with their new car seat. Make sure to take time to read up on how to adjust the car seat’s harness straps and how to properly install the car seat into your car.”

“While you’re reading the car seat manual, it’s recommended that you also cross-reference that manual with your car’s manual,” she adds. “Check out the section on child-safety seats and find out what the automaker recommends about where to install a car seat in your car.”