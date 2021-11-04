PEOPLE has a sneak peek of this week's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans which features Canelo Álvarez opening up about his daughters and work-life balance

Boxer Canelo Álvarez on Being a Proud Girl Dad: 'I Let Her Paint My Nails, Put on Eyeshadow'

Canelo Álvarez is keeping his focus on his family.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, during which the professional boxer sits down with Lili, Emily and Gloria Estefan for a conversation about balancing his life as an athlete and a father of four.

Speaking in Spanish, Emily begins by telling Álvarez that she recently saw him in the ring after singing the national anthem at one of his fights.

Despite being "scared" of the boxer "with those gloves on," Emily says she "saw the kind heart you have. How you respected your women, the affection that you had, and the support I saw you give them."

Then, Emily asks: "Do you think there are two Canelos?"

Álvarez responds, "I'm not sure how I've done it but I know how to separate one from the other. And when I get into the ring, I leave everything else behind."

"We had the opportunity and the privilege to discover your other side and that impressed me even more. You are a well-rounded person," Gloria says.

As a proud dad to three daughters, the boxer says, "I let [my daughter] paint my nails, put on eyeshadow, she puts bows on me and she makes a mess of it. But what can I do?"

Emily then asks how girl dad Álvarez would feel if one of his daughters wanted to follow in his footsteps as a professional boxer.

"The truth is, I wouldn't want her to fight, much less my daughter because it's a very rough sport," he says.

Still, the star says he would support his kids in whatever they choose.

"But in the end, they are the ones that decide. One should support them in everything," Álvarez shares.