These Hilarious and Relatable Candles for Moms Who Are About to Lose It Are Going Viral

Moms all over social media are lighting up with joy over these almost-too-relatable candles.

Spotted by the parenting site CafeMom, these two candles sold at the Paper Source make for the perfect gift for the mom in your life.

While both adorable 9 oz. candles give off the sweet smell of the Japanese Cherry Tree, they each have their own unique sayings pasted across the front.

The label on the "Personally Victimized Candle" reads, “Mom life be like: I feel personally victimized by my own child.”

Light this candle when you’re feeling most victimized by your little one, and take in the sweet and calming aromas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom

RELATED: 40 Very Candid Celebrity Snapshots Every Mom Can Relate To

The second candle tells you the advice you really need to hear.

Dubbed the "Girl, Calm Down Candle", sparking this one up might help you to not lose your temper.

Of course, the mantra is told by the person who gives you the toughest love: a best friend. “Your best friend be like: Girl, you need to calm the F down,” reads the label.

Both candles are made from 100 percent soy wax, are phthalate-free and are fragranced with essential oils, according to the description on the Paper Source site.

Image zoom Paper Source

.

My birthday is in March y’all https://t.co/28oOJP20fw — Rebecca Moriarty (@RebeccaItWorks) January 17, 2020

Several moms shared the relatable gift on social media, tagging other mothers and begging to find out where to buy the product.

“My birthday is in March y’all,” one user joked.

Another asked, “Omg where do you buy these?”

Several others were left speechless by the funny item, only leaving emojis crying of laughter.

If you’re like these users and can’t get enough of these candles, pick one (or both!) up in stores or online for $30.