The Lip Sync Battle star did her bit to show the reality of being a new mom by sharing a photo of herself just four days after giving birth to son Miles Theodore, her second child with husband John Legend.

In the picture, the model is dressed in postpartum mesh underwear, which she hilariously called “Asian pear underwear” — a reference to fellow mom Ali Wong‘s Netflix special, Hard Knock Wife. And she was even holding a carefully wrapped pear!